St Lukes Hospital to get more ventilators and intensive care beds to deal with Coronavirus surge

The number of ventilators and intensive care beds is being increased at St Lukes Hospital.

Two extra I-C-U beds have already been added to the existing capacity of four at the local hospital in Carlow Kilkenny.

The Government is also providing more ventilators to deal the expected coronavirus surge.

And Dr Paul Cotter says the hospital is ramping up it’s readiness to be ready for increasing numbers of seriously ill patients.

He told KCLR “Well we have already increased our capacity at St Lukes Hospital that we would have had previously, maybe four intensive care beds, and we have plans to increase that more”.

“We see a great national focus on having more ventilators across the country, so I know we have increased by a small number and there’s the ability over time, we’ll have heard the numbers in the national media and we get these updated to us locally that there are additional ventilators”.