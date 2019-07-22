New age friendly service will be launched at St Luke’s Hospital today

Monday 22nd July

A Geriatric Emergency Service at St Luke’s Hospital will be launched by Jim Daly today.

The new facility is part of efforts to make county Kilkenny more age friendly.

The Junior Minister for elderly people will also be attending Mac Donagh Junction – Ireland’s First Age Friendly Shopping Centre.

He will also be visiting the age friendly town of Thomastown.

Chairman of Kilkenny Age Friendly, John Coonan told KCLR the hospital has made a lot of positive changes for elderly people.