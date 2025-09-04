Staff at a Kilkenny city garage were quick to react after a car on its forecourt went on fire earlier.

The blaze broke out at about 10:30am after the vehicle had parked at pumps at Circle K on the Waterford Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

The route between the Ring Road and the Lidl/Aldi Roundabout has been closed with Gardaí diverting traffic.

Waterford Road in #Kilkenny closed between Ring Road and Lidl/Aldi roundabout as emergency services deal with a forecourt car fire. Updates on air. pic.twitter.com/FtW6SswTzL — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) September 4, 2025

Nobody was injured in the incident which saw about four units of Kilkenny Fire Services on site.

KCLR News was at the scene – stay tuned to hear more in our main Lunchtime News at 1pm.