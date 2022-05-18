Staff shortage and increased demand for rooms is leaving hotels in Carlow, Kilkenny and elsewhere unable to operate at full capacity according to a local hotelier

A local hotelier says a shortage of staff is why some hotels cannot operate at full capacity.

Colin Ahern says there are a variety of reasons for the lack of hotel rooms available locally and right across the country.

Pent-up demand for events, celebrations and travel is also a factor according to the General Manager at the Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel.

Speaking on KCLR Live Colin said while staffing is a big issue in the sector he doesn’t think Kilkenny is as badly affected as some other parts of the country.

And he added that he doesn’t believe the arrival of Ukrainian refugees is impacting significantly on the availability of hotel rooms locally.

