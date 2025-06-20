Starting a business is much like trying to keep a rural town or village a viable place to live and work.

Navigating the nuances of a new venture is similar to finding new aspects to a settlement – both come with challenges and both promise rich rewards when such roadblocks are overcome.

So it was fitting that Urlingford was chosen as the host for a competition organised by the Local Enterprise Centre (LEO) and South East Technological University (SETU) with the Urlingford Town Team which took place recently at Exit 4 Remote Working Hub in the former Bank of Ireland building.

The initiative was launched back in April and attracted entrepreneurs from across Kilkenny as well as north Tipperary and south Laois, between them boasting an array of tech-related ideas. A series of workshops and one-to-one mentoring took place, ending in a finale where the seven finalists pitched their ideas towards an investment fund worth €10,000.

Dympna Hayes is Chair of the Urlingford Town Team, a driving force of rejuvenation in of that premises and indeed the area as a whole;

The Town Team was joined by Kilkenny’s Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and South East Technological University (SETU) in organising the contest – representatives of each outlined why;

The contenders between them represented a range of business ideas – hear those here;

While well-known local businessman JJ Kavanagh outlined what it takes to keep a business going;