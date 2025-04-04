In a bid to tackle speeding and reduce accidents, a stationary speed camera will be operational on the N25 in Glenmore in the coming weeks. This camera is part of a pilot project aimed at improving road safety on one of the country’s most heavily trafficked motorways.

The single camera, operated by the GoSafe team, will monitor traffic in both directions, capturing speeds and identifying drivers who exceed the 100 km/h speed limit. Those caught speeding will face fines and penalty points on their driving licenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Councillor Fidelis Doherty spoke to KCLR News about the initiative, emphasising that the project is a critical step toward reducing dangerous driving behaviors on the M25. “This is part of our ongoing efforts to improve road safety and reduce speed-related accidents,” Cllr. Doherty said. “The N25 has a history of accidents, and it’s crucial that we take proactive measures to protect everyone on the road.”

The introduction of this camera comes as part of wider efforts to tackle speeding across the country, with authorities increasingly turning to technology to monitor traffic and ensure drivers adhere to speed limits.