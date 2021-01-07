Status Yellow weather warning issued for the country for tonight

A status yellow ice warning has been issued for the entire country again tonight.

Snow has fallen on the ground in many areas today, for the first time this year.

It will come into effect from 5pm, and run until 11am tomorrow morning.

It may not have been a white Christmas but on the week that children would traditionally return to school, snow has appeared in many areas.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures to reach as low as minus four in parts with ice to form on untreated surfaces.

Meanwhile Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the harmonie weather model is showing temperatures possibly dropping to as low as -10c on Friday night.