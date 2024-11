Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on teenager who’s missing from Carlow for six months.

17-year-old Moagad Riad Sabaihi was last seen at 8:40am on Tuesday, 7th May in Carlow town.

He’s described as being about 5ft tall, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Moagad’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.