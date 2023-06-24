Stolen jeep in Kilkenny recovered by Gardai

A jeep stolen in Kilkenny last week has been recovered and returned to it’s owner.

The black Toyota Hilux Crew Cab was taken from outside a house in Barrowmount Road, Goresbridge on Friday June the 16th

It was seen heading in the Paulstown direction shortly after it was taken and Gardai had been appealing for witnesses.

It’s now emerged that Gardai in Dublin helped find the stolen jeep which has now been reunited with it’s ”patient owner”.