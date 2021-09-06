Stretch of motorway between Carlow and Kildare re-opens after car and lorry collide

A stretch of the M9 motorway re-opened last night following a crash northbound between Castledermot and Athy.

It’s understood the collision involved a car and a lorry which subsequently overturned and caught fire.

It happened just before 5pm and both lanes were closed while emergency services from Carlow and Kildare attended the scene.

Traffic was diverted for a time but the incident was cleared last night and the road is back open again since.