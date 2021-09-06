KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Stretch of motorway between Carlow and Kildare re-opens after car and lorry collide

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 06/09/2021
Emergency services from Carlow and Kildare attended the scene (Image courtesy EmergencyTimes.ie)

A stretch of the M9 motorway re-opened last night following a crash northbound between Castledermot and Athy.

It’s understood the collision involved a car and a lorry which subsequently overturned and caught fire.

Emergency services from Carlow and Kildare attended the scene on the M9 (Image courtesy EmergencyTimes.ie)

 

It happened  just before 5pm and both lanes were closed while emergency services from Carlow and Kildare attended the scene.

Emergency services from Carlow and Kildare attended the scene on the M9 (Image courtesy EmergencyTimes.ie)

 

Traffic was diverted for a time but the incident was cleared last night and the road is back open again since.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 06/09/2021