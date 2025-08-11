Al Jazeera has accused Israel of a ‘blatant and premeditated attack’ on press freedom after five of its journalists were killed in Gaza.

The Israeli military claims correspondent Anas al-Sharif was a terrorist working with Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

He died alongside four of his colleagues while sheltering in a tent for international media.

Meanwhile, there’s been a strong local reaction to Ireland’s decision to sign a joint letter criticising Israel’s plan to expand the war in Gaza.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has said that the Israeli move would not only exacerbate the grave humanitarian situation on the ground in Gaza, but would endanger the lives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Speaking to KCLR News, member of the Kilkenny branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) Martin O’Neill said that opposition to Israel’s plan is welcome, but that words alone aren’t enough;