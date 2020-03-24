KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Student Enterprise Awards National Finals cancelled
Kilkenny had held the county final in recent weeks but Carlow had postponed the event locally
The national finals of the Student Enterprise Awards have been cancelled.
Now the Student Enterprise Programme has decided to call a halt to the national competition and says they are working on a revised process.
The plan is to update local coordinators as soon as details are confirmed.