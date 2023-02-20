Students mark start of RAG week in Carlow on Sunday

Gardaí reported large numbers socialising as students marked the start of RAG week in Carlow town last night.

But there were no issues to report with the opening night celebrations.

Traditionally Raise and Give week is used as a fundraising opportunity by the students and the President of the local Students Union Mark Duffy says this year is no different:

A lot of things are taking place off campus in local bars like Tully’s and the Barracks and stuff like that,” said Mark.

“Obviously, you know, the whole purpose of Rag Week is raise and give week, so we’re raising money for three important charities,”.

“So the charities we chose this year were Carlow Town First Responders, Wexford Marine Watch and

the Irish Cancer Society,” he added.