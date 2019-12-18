Students sent home as major fault takes power out in parts of Carlow

Students of the schools around Tullow have been sent home this morning because they have no power.

A major fault means nearly 2 and a half thousand homes and businesses are without electricity in Tullow, Ballon, Myshall and parts of Bagenalstown.

It’s hoped the fault can be fixed by 12pm.

Many Tullow businesses have had to close temporarily for the morning while others are running off generators in order to keep their doors open a week before Christmas.