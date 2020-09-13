KCLR News

Students who plan on studying in IT Carlow are invited to attend a virtual Q&A event

Students who've received an offer to study at IT Carlow this year are being urged to get in touch with the college

Avatar Angela Doyle Stuart 13/09/2020

Students who’ve received an offer to study at IT Carlow this year are being urged to get in touch with the college.

It comes after thousands of pupils secured a place at the IT in the first round CAO offers on Friday afternoon.

They’re holding a virtual Q&A for incoming first years tomorrow (Monday) for any queries they may have about getting started.

Close