Students who plan on studying in IT Carlow are invited to attend a virtual Q&A event
Students who've received an offer to study at IT Carlow this year are being urged to get in touch with the college
It comes after thousands of pupils secured a place at the IT in the first round CAO offers on Friday afternoon.
They’re holding a virtual Q&A for incoming first years tomorrow (Monday) for any queries they may have about getting started.