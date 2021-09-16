Success for Carlow and Kilkenny at Health Service Excellence Awards

Carlow and Kilkenny had some success at the Health Service Excellence Awards.

Yvonne Doheny of the Kilkenny Mental Health Services was one of ten winners in the Exceeding Expectations – Outstanding Employee section.

While St Luke’s General Hospital for the two counties had shortlisted in two of the eight competition categories – their Geriatric Emergency Medicine Service or GEMS programme was a finalist for Excellence in Quality Care but their Traveller Health Working Group was declared tops out of 104 entries for Improving Patient Experience.

Paula and Zoe are members of that winning team and summed up what they do as part of the online virtual ceremony.

Watch their input and the rest of the virtual ceremony here: