Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre is set for the summer.

The volunteers who run the outdoor county Kilkenny arena last night launched their programme of events.

A number of much-loved acts are set for a return, including Lyra, Paul Brady and Chasing Abbey, with tribute acts Mack Fleetwood and Harvest.

While a host of local talent set to shine also, in particular for Trad on the Rock for Róisín in aid of the Cois Nore Kilkenny Cancer Support Centre.

Martin Bridgeman was there for KCLR – Board of Directors member Martina Brennan told him; “With a lot of hard work but it is Ballykeeffe after all so they do want to come back which is a good thing as you can see by our line-up a few of them have been here before so yeah they were the easy ones to get but as always we do our best to get a good one”.She adds “It’s not even just the committee, the place runs on lots of people and even energies and we need our volunteers and that’s the beautiful thing about Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre is that it’s solely run by volunteers and that’s what makes it the special place that it is and without everybody pulling together and actually doing what we all do individually we wouldn’t have Ballykeeffe, so thankfully we do!”