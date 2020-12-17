Super seasonal snaps secure prizes in Light Up Carlow Photography Competition

Carlow community’s delighting with the fruits of the Light Up Carlow photography competition.

Over 150 families submitted entries with the winners sharing a prize fund of nearly €2,000 to #shopcarlow and #lookforlocal this festive season.

The competition invited people to take a photo, which includes a festive Carlow scenery of either a Christmas tree or lights with themselves or loved ones, to be in with a chance to win a €500 voucher for any retailer of their choice in Co Carlow. Due to the level of entries eight runner-up prizes of €60 Love Carlow vouchers were provided to runner up entries.

Congratulating the winners Cllr Tom O’Neill said “I’m delighted as Cathaoirleach to announce the winners of this competition and I was truly inspired by the images of love, hope and unity which were submitted by families and individuals across County Carlow to celebrate their understanding of A Festive Family Experience”.

The Cathaoirleach continued to say “since we launched the festive family experience series of activities over 70,000 individuals have engaged in the digital content as part of the project and we have been delighted with the support and positive feedback we have received from the community in County Carlow with the revised format for 2020”. The Cathaoirleach continued to say “in the final days in the run up to Christmas , I’d like to encourage people to support our business community and #shopcarlow and #lookforlocal while also watching out for each other as we continue to face the challenges of Covid-19”.

The Competition Winners were:

Euro 500 Voucher of their choice for County Carlow Retailer

Laura Kelly

Maxine Joyce

Michelle Coleman

Euro 60 Love Carlow Voucher

Caroline Redmond

Cheryl Blackburn

Christine Connolly

Ellen O’Leary

Emily O’Hara

Marguerite O’Brien

Philippa Byrne Euro

Santa Kriscuna

Speaking about the Festive Family Experience to date , Kieran Comerford , Head of Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office said “We have been delighted with the response to date for the County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience programme of activities and while we know the online experience is different the level of engagement by all communities has been fantastic to see”.

The Head of Enterprise concluded by saying “I’d like to thank all our partners who have been so good to work with us on these projects over the past month and also our Economic Development Team of Helen Ryan & Pierce Kavanagh who have put together the entire project working with Eileen Mc Cabe who is the voice behind the social media for the project”