Supreme court judges due in Kilkenny ahead of historic first sitting locally

The Judges of the Supreme court will arrive in Kilkenny today ahead of an historic first sitting of the court in the city on Wednesday.

They will be visiting a number of schools in the City this afternoon where they will deliver a talk to local students.

That’s ahead of a special public lecture at the Medieval Mile Museum later about Data privacy and GDPR.

Tomorrow morning the Supreme Court will sit at Kilkenny Courthouse for the very first time in history.