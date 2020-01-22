Suspected drug dealer arrested in Carlow

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested in Carlow.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €2,000 was siezed after the Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a car in the town on Wednesday morning.

A man in his 30s was arrested for possession of drugs for sale or supply.

He’s being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.

Meanwhile, two small amounts of cannabis herb were found during separate planned searches of two houses in the Laurells area of the town on Tuesday.