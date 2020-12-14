Suspended services resume at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny

All out services clinics are resuming as normal at St Luke’s Hospital today.

It’s as such services were suspended for a time there.

The HSE’s told KCLR that the facility for Carlow & Kilkenny and its emergency department remain busy.

That’s backed up by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation which says 14 people were waiting for a bed there this morning.

Seven were in the emergency department with the remaining seven on other wards.

In recent days the hospital’s had the highest number of patients with the virus in the country, with up to 33 people with Covid19 there one night alone last week.

Figures for last night have as yet (11am) not been supplied.