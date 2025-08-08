The swimming ban at several popular Kilkenny spots has now been fully lifted, thanks to improved water quality.

Restrictions were first introduced last month at The Weir and Bishopsmeadows after tests showed the water wasn’t safe. These were later lifted once follow-up testing confirmed conditions had improved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, new test results have confirmed that Graiguenamanagh also meets the required standards, with water quality rated as ‘Excellent’.

With all sites now cleared, the HSE has officially lifted all bathing bans. Lifeguards are on duty daily from 1:00 to 6:30 p.m. at The Weir, Bishopsmeadows, and other key swimming areas.