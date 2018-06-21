Talking Charity Everesting with John Keyes on KCLR Drive

One Kilkenny resident is taking to the hills on Friday 22 June, raising money for charities helping victims of sexual assault.

That resident is John Keyes, and he’s undertaking a “Charity Everesting” event on his bike, on the hills in Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny, over the course of 18 hours this Friday.

He dropped in to studio to explain what it’s all about.

Update: Since going on air (Wednesday), John has passed his original €2,000 target, jumping it to €3,000. Find out how you can tribute here.