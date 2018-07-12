Catch UpKCLR DriveKCLR Drive
Talking Comedy: Eric Lalor on KCLR Drive
Lalor brings his stand up show to VISUAL, Carlow on Friday night
Eric Lalor is live in VISUAL, Carlow this Friday night.
Currently on a break from his role at gangster informant Cathal Spillane in Fair City, Eric is heading back to Carlow for some more stand up antics.
I caught up with Eric, looking all shady in a car park on the north side of Dublin (he’ll explain) on Wednesday’s show to find out about
- what he’s up to in Fair City
- what’s the story with the touring show
- more festivals and dates
- his one-word thought on this year’s World Cup
- his new short film co-starring Jason Byrne, due to hit the festival circuit later this year
Have a listen back below.
Eric Lalor is live in the bar at VISUAL this Friday 13 July, tickets via visualcarlow.ie.