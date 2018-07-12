Eric Lalor: Talking comedy on KCLR Drive with Ken McGuire
Talking Comedy: Eric Lalor on KCLR Drive

Lalor brings his stand up show to VISUAL, Carlow on Friday night

Eric Lalor
Eric Lalor is live in VISUAL, Carlow this Friday night.

Currently on a break from his role at gangster informant Cathal Spillane in Fair City, Eric is heading back to Carlow for some more stand up antics.

I caught up with Eric, looking all shady in a car park on the north side of Dublin (he’ll explain) on Wednesday’s show to find out about

  • what he’s up to in Fair City
  • what’s the story with the touring show
  • more festivals and dates
  • his one-word thought on this year’s World Cup
  • his new short film co-starring Jason Byrne, due to hit the festival circuit later this year

Have a listen back below.


Eric Lalor is live in the bar at VISUAL this Friday 13 July, tickets via visualcarlow.ie.

