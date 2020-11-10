Tánaiste expected to survive motion of no confidence

The Tánaiste is expected to survive a motion of no confidence in the Dáil this evening.

Sinn Féin have tabled the motion over the leaking of a confidential GP contract by Leo Varadkar.

The party members were unconvinced by Leo Varadkar’s two hour explanation of events in the Dáil last week.

They argue that the handing of sensitive documents to friends is not how a government should do business and believe it’s a resigning issue for the Tánaiste.

Other opposition parties will back the no-confidence motion, including Labour, the Social Democrats and Solidarity People Before Profit.

But Fine Gael TDs have labeled it mudslinging at the Tánaiste and are defending their party leader.

The government countermotion this evening will be one expressing confidence in the government as a whole, which senior sources expect will be enough to allow those who have concerns in Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to hold their nose and toe the party line.