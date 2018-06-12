Taxi numbers in Carlow down by a quarter as insurance costs rise

Insurance companies are making it impossible for new taxi drivers to join the industry, according to a local councillor.

Ken Murnane says the number of taxis in Carlow has dropped by a quarter as a result.

Councillor Murnane says drivers looking for taxi insurance under their own name for the first time are either getting prohibitive quotes of over 10-thousand euro or are being turned away altogether.

He says even people who’ve been driving for taxi companies for years are finding it impossible to get a quote.