Leas Ceann Comhairle, Deputy John McGuinness, has strongly spoken out about the tragic case of Grace, a woman under state care, following the publication of the Farrelly Report yesterday.

Despite the Farrelly Commission of Inquiry failing to find evidence to support claims of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, Deputy McGuinness has voiced his criticism of the report, stating it did not adequately address the suffering Grace endured.

In an interview with KCLR, Deputy McGuinness emphasised, “There’s no doubt in my mind about the abuse Grace suffered,” and criticised the report for its narrow focus on evidence gathering, particularly given Grace’s intellectual and communication challenges.

The Deputy reiterated his belief that the state failed Grace in multiple ways and that the individuals responsible for her suffering must be held accountable for their actions.

“Those at fault must face consequences,“ McGuinness stated, highlighting that the €6.3 million settlement in Grace’s case raises further questions about what the state was trying to hide. He also expressed disappointment that the report did not fully investigate the abuse allegations or bring forward enough clarity on the failings of the system that led to Grace’s suffering.

The case of Grace, which has sparked public outrage, remains a deeply concerning issue for many. Deputy McGuinness vowed to continue advocating for justice for Grace and other vulnerable individuals who have been failed by the state.