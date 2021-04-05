KCLR News

Teachers are set to ballot for industrial action over change to vaccination programme

INTO, ASTI and TUI are preparing motions for discussion ahead of their annual conferences

Photo of Angela Doyle Stuart Angela Doyle Stuart Send an email 05/04/2021

Teachers are set to ballot for industrial action unless they’re prioritised for vaccination against Covid-19.

The Irish Independent reports the INTO, ASTI and TUI are preparing motions for discussion ahead of their annual conferences, which start tomorrow.

It’s after the Government agreed last week to change the vaccination programme to an age-based system.

The paper says the union conferences are likely to seek support for ballots for some form of industrial action.

 

 

