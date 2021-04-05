KCLR News
Teachers are set to ballot for industrial action over change to vaccination programme
INTO, ASTI and TUI are preparing motions for discussion ahead of their annual conferences
Teachers are set to ballot for industrial action unless they’re prioritised for vaccination against Covid-19.
The Irish Independent reports the INTO, ASTI and TUI are preparing motions for discussion ahead of their annual conferences, which start tomorrow.
It’s after the Government agreed last week to change the vaccination programme to an age-based system.
The paper says the union conferences are likely to seek support for ballots for some form of industrial action.