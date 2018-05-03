Tech Talk S02E03: Privacy updates, photo storage & Google WiFi

Tech Talk S02E03: Facial recognition, storing photos online, home WiFi
Struggling with WiFi coverage in your home or office? This solution may help...

Ken McGuire 2 hours ago
Tech Talk on KCLR with Blacknight Solutions
It’s Tech Talk S02E03 on KCLR Drive with Blacknight Solutions.

Once again I’m joined by Blacknight’s Alan O’Reilly to go through some of the hot tech topics of the week.

For this instalment we’re looking at

  • Privacy updates from some of the big social media players including Facebook and their optional facial recognition
  • As Flickr gets sold off to Smugmug, we look at what that means and what other options are available for storing your photos online
  • Google WiFi as a solution to home and office wireless internet coverage

If you have any issues you would like tackled or discussed on an upcoming instalment of Tech Talk on KCLR Drive, pop an email to [email protected] For more on Blacknight, visit Blacknight.com.

Ken McGuire

