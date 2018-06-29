Catch UpKCLR DriveKCLR Drive
Tech Talk S02E07: New Facebook alerts, concerns at Ticketmaster, legacy computing
The one where Ken and Conn talk all things technology on KCLR Drive.
It’s time for Tech Talk S02E07.
On Thursday’s KCLR Drive, Blacknight’s Conn Ó Muíneacháin joined me for the latest round of Tech Talk.
For today’s show we spent the time chatting about
- Blacknight’s awarding of the Guaranteed Irish symbol and what that means to their business
- A possible data breach at Ticketmaster impacting customers who shopped in the first half of this year. What does this mean in the wake of GDPR?
- Facebook’s partnership with Gardaí to issue missing children alerts
- Fortnite lands for the iPhone, but should there be concerns for parents?
- BBC’s release of the Computer Literacy Project Archives
As always, if you’ve any tech comments or queries, you can forward them to [email protected] and we’ll put them to Conn or Alan next time out.