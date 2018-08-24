Tech Talk SO2E11: Drones, keyless car theft & more

From the latest DJI drones to keyless car theft, Friday was time for Tech Talk S02E11.

Once again, it’s Alan from Blacknight Solutions in Carlow who’s on the line to chat about

DJI’s Big Picture event that saw the reveal of the Mavic 2 Pro and Zoom consumer drones

Keyless car theft hitting one Irish Nissan Leaf owner

The recent theft of laptop from eir and subsequent findings around encryption

Google getting into hot water with their location services – are they really turned off?

Take a look at the all new DJI Mavic 2 in the video below.

Wondering about the keyless car theft? Here’s one example captured on CCTV using a signal booster to relay the key’s signal to the car.

Curious about encryption tools? Here’s how to encrypt your Mac and more on Bitlocker for Windows.

Lastly, if you really want to turn off location services on your Google-powered device, here’s a good place to start.