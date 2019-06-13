Technological University proposal from IT Carlow and WIT clears final hurdle

The last major hurdle in the way of a new Technological University for the South east has now been cleared.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed IT Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology and the Teachers Union of Ireland.

The deal, which was agreed at the Workplace Relations Commission will still have to be put to a ballot of staff next week.

But Carlow TD Pat Deering says if the TUI members are on board there should be no more delays in the process.

The application to the Department of Education could be submitted before the end of June.