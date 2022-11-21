Teenage girl remains in a very serious condition in a Dublin hospital following Friday’s horror carjacking in Kilkenny

A teenage girl remains in a very serious condition in hospital in Dublin after Friday’s horror carjacking incident in Kilkenny.

It’s understood she underwent a number of surgical procedures over the course of the weekend after being left with life-changing injuries following the incident which happened between Kilkenny and Ballyragget.

Dale Fogarty from Clogh in North Kilkenny was pronounced dead after crashing the car he was believed to have stolen in the city while the young teenager was still in it.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing and they are appealing to anyone who travelled the route and might have relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.