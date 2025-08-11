Get the sunscreen ready! as our locality is set to enjoy a welcome return of warm weather.
Weather experts are predicting highs as of 26 degrees this week in Carlow and Kilkenny.
Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather gave KCLR news this update;
Get the sunscreen ready! as our locality is set to enjoy a welcome return of warm weather.
Weather experts are predicting highs as of 26 degrees this week in Carlow and Kilkenny.
Niall Dollard from Kilkenny Weather gave KCLR news this update;
KCLR is Kilkenny and Carlow’s favourite local radio station, with the very best of local up-to-the-minute news and sport with great music and entertainment seven days a week.
Kilkenny
96.0FM Kilkenny South
96.0FM Johnstown / Urlingford
96.6FM Kilkenny Main
94.6FM Graiguenamanagh
Carlow
96.9FM Carlow Main
96.2FM Carlow South
Broadcast Centre,
Leggettsrath Business Park,
Carlow Road,
Kilkenny
R95 YTD5
1800 90 9696
083 3069696
Copyright © 2024 CK Broadcasting / KCLR · Reg #355699
Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny R95 YTD5