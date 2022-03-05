Moscow’s agreed to a “temporary ceasefire” in two areas of Ukraine to establish humanitarian corridors for people to flee.

Civilians in the southern port of Mariupol have between 9am and 2pm Irish time to evacuate.

A corridor’s also being organised in the city of Volnovakha, 65 miles further north.

In an update, the British Ministry of Defence says Ukraine continues to hold Mariupol, Kharkiv and Chernihiv.

There are also reports of street fighting in Sumy, in the north east of the country where 19 years old Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu, has been studying and that it’s “highly likely” that all four cities are surrounded by Russian forces.

Ukraine’s president has criticised NATO for its refusal to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, claims the military alliance’s “weakness” would be to blame for further deaths from Russia’s invasion.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s defence minister says more than 66-thousand men have returned from abroad, to join the fight against Russian troops.

At Least 166-thousand Ukrainians have already sought refuge across the border with Moldova with more than a million leaving the country in total.

Moldova is struggling to deal with the massive influx but the Moldovan Ambassador to Ireland has been telling KCLR that they are happy to help.

Ambassador Larisa Miculet says she’s proud of the efforts her country is making.