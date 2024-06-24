A temporary swim ban in Thomastown’s been lifted.

The instruction for the town’s weir pool was given by Kilkenny County Council at the start of the month “Due to risks associated with the levels of bacteria found” .

They warned swimming in the water may cause illness.

However, after a satisfactory follow-up water quality test it’s now been deemed safe to swim at the outdoor spot yet again.

Meanwhile, as the weather heats up you’re being reminded to swim at local lifeguarded spots.

Details with further safe-swim advice available on watersafety.ie