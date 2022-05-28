Tensions set to ease following car park provision at Poulanassy Waterfall in South Kilkenny

With temperatures set to soar this weekend, a local cooling spot is set to be very busy.

Poulanassy Waterfall has for generations existed in the countryside outside Mullinavat, accessed mainly by locals.

Stressful week? Lots of great spots to unwind at across #Carlow and #Kilkenny Like Poulnassy Waterfall in Mullinavat which today officially opened its car park and walking trail pic.twitter.com/hossJaN2Dp — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 27, 2022

As word of the amenity spread, visitors began to descend, many abandoning their cars on the narrow road between the village and Piltown, often preventing agricultural machinery from getting through while also blocking nearby residents into or out of their homes.

Kilkenny County Council sought funding and yesterday (Friday) officially launched a car park and walking trail.

Chair of @KilkennyNotices Cllr Fidelis Doherty and her South #Kilkenny colleagues officially open the Poulnassy Waterfall carpark and walking trail pic.twitter.com/Eo8uN4HBIX — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) May 27, 2022

And many people are delighted with the result as they told KCLR News’ Edwina Grace:

Cllr Eamon Aylward grew up nearby and has raised the issues on KCLR over the years – he also appeared on The Way It Is to update Sue on the development: