A shopper has described the terrifying moment gunshots rang out at Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow on Sunday evening, June 1st.

Lisa, who was paying for her shopping, told The KCLR Daily she was entering her PIN at the till when a loud bang stopped everyone in their tracks. Seconds later, another deafening blast rang out — and panic spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I looked up and saw a man walking slowly with something long in his hand. I couldn’t say exactly what it was, but it was terrifying,” she said.

Lisa praised staff at Tesco for their calm and swift action, saying they quickly led customers out a back exit and likely prevented chaos.

Meanwhile, just around the corner, cinema-goer Sandra was watching a film with her 11-year-old nephew when she received a series of missed calls from her mother, who lives nearby and could hear the shots from her home.

“She told me there’s a shooter, that she could hear the gunshots — they were that loud,” Sandra said.

“I looked around at all the kids in the cinema and I just said I had to go. I ran and told staff to lock the doors.”

Sandra described the situation as “absolutely terrifying,” and said she spent hours afterwards checking on friends and colleagues, unsure of what was happening or who was safe.

Meanwhile the HSE continues to support the Carlow community following the traumatic events that occurred in Carlow Town on Sunday evening, June 1st.

On Wednesday, June 4th, psychology staff will once again be available at Carlow Primary Care Centre at the (Shamrock Plaza) between 9am and 5pm.

This drop-in service is open to anyone affected by the incident at Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Everyone is welcome.

To book a time to speak with a member of the team, you can: Call: (056) 773 2000