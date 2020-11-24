Tesco Ireland grants €3,000 to four Carlow homelessness support groups

Four homelessness groups in Carlow are to get a share of Tesco Ireland’s quarter of a million Christmas Community Fund.

€3,000 will be divided between Carlow Women’s Aid LTD, South East Simon Community, St Vincent de Paul Carlow and Focus Ireland.

Recent research among adults in Leinster revealed that almost half (47%) said that they plan to make a charitable donation this Christmas with homeless charities the most important cause for a significant majority of people (68%).

Launching the latest round of donations, Rosemary Garth, Communications Director, Tesco Ireland said “With Christmas fast approaching, it is vitally important that we continue to support those most in need in our local communities. Charitable groups supporting homeless services across Carlow have adapted to the difficult circumstances this year and continue to provide vital services in fighting homelessness and poverty”.

She adds “We hope that this increased Community Fund of €250,000 will go some way to help those most in need this Christmas.”

The Community Fund is one in a series of measures that Tesco has implemented to help those most in need in communities across Ireland during the Covid-19 pandemic. Tesco Ireland has donated over €724,000 through its Community Fund programme to local causes affected by the pandemic earlier this year; in March, the company also donated €150,000 split among three national charities – ALONE, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland – to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of our communities across the country. Additionally, as part of its food surplus redistribution programme, Tesco has also worked to support FoodCloud Hubs with over €100,000 worth of longer-life non-perishable food to support community food services.

Launched in July 2014, the Tesco Community Fund supports local causes in the communities around its 151 stores throughout Ireland. To date, the Community Fund has helped over 16,850 local projects.