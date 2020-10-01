“That’s the main thing when you retire, have something to do” says one of Kilkenny’s young-at-heart residents

Positive Ageing Week has been running across the South East since Monday. (More on that here).

To find out more from some young-at-heart senior members of the Newpark community in Kilkenny our Monica Hayes paid them a visit for KCLR Live. dd

She also spoke with Murty Brennan of the Twlight group who is facilitating webinars as part of the events this week.

But she first met with Dick O’Connell who spoke about the importance of community support in these times.

Listen back here: