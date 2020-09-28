Get up, get dressed, get moving & connect with other people key for positive aging as week long campaign kicks of in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford & South Tipperary

Positive Aging Week kicks off today (Monday, 28 September) across the South East.

The campaign’s run by the HSE with the local authorities & the Older Persons councils in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford & South Tipperary.

Between them in the coming days they’ll present an online platform of information events.

A different guest will feature each day across three stands – at 10.30am for Health and Wellbeing, 1.30pm for Information and 3.30pm for Culture and Diversity (see below for full programme).

Dr Denise Rogers Senior Clinical Psychologist for Waterford Wexford Mental Health Services has been telling KCLR News “The entire week will be compared by Sue Anne O’Donnell, there’s wonderful variety in the programme for people just to get a flavour of what’s on offer and to maybe remind people actually what is available, as restricting as life can be at the moment there are many opportunities for people to get up, get dressed, get moving & to connect with other people so there’s something there for everybody really”.

It’s easy to check it out as Dr Rogers explains “All people have to do is go to the Tipperary County Council website so www.tipperarycoco.ie and just follow the link to positive aging week 2020″.

All of the content showcased will be available after the 6th of October on the websites of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford Councils to facilitate viewing at a later date.

While the impact of the current pandemic is touched on in the campaign, it’s not the sole focus as Dr Rogers outlines “I think we’re all embracing the new reality now & trying to find new ways of, as I said, get up, get dressed, get moving, to stay engaged so while the programme is informed and takes into account the Covid-19 pandemic, it also has A positive focus of how to creatively respond to the pandemic in a way that we can all age positively”.

Information sharing is key to the five-day programme & Dr Rogers notes “I think the information lunchtime bites are a great resource for people that may be looking for information be it, you know, from the Fair Deal Scheme or just library services, there’s so much out there & so much provided by our councils, by the HSE and by voluntary agencies that people may not actually realise is there so I think that’s really important especially because things are so different now, people aren’t physically able to go to events that have been cancelled obviously, this is an alternative way for people to find out about things”.

With so much featured, Dr Rogers naturally has her own favourite piece and says “Certainly for me the highlight was when I had the opportunity to meet with Vourneen Gleeson and Bernard Prendergast, they have shared so openly & honestly their experiences, their insights and their stories really so for me that was a real highlight already so I’m looking forward for people to experience that & to get hopefully to both to connect with the stories & maybe to come away with some insight from Bernard & Vourneen”.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Derval Howley (Head of Service/Health and Wellbeing, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) and Chair of the Regional Positive Ageing Steering Group said “It has, to date, been an extraordinary year for us all. A sad one, a challenging one and one to get through staying safe and with better times ahead in mind. We are pleased to link with our friends and colleagues in the five local authorities, the Older Persons Councils and the Age Friendly Initiatives in the five South East counties to ensure that Positive Ageing Week 2020 will be both informative, interesting and enjoyable as possible under the circumstances. We, effectively, are broadcasting a week of television programme styled interest items, hosted by Sue Anne and featuring some excellent guests.”

Acting Administrative Officer/Community and Economic Development with Tipperary County Council Fiona Crotty has been leading out on the project regionally – including working with Margaret Nolan in Carlow County Council, Cora Nolan in Kilkenny County Council, Kevin Moynihan in Waterford City and County Council and Anne Marie Laffan in Wexford County Council and the respective Older Persons Councils and Age Friendly Initiatives in their areas.

While looking forward to the broadcasts, Fiona Crotty said “This online platform is an opportunity for people young and old to share their learning on how we can support positive ageing in the five counties It’s a chance to learn more from various groups, services and individuals, focus on activities, build upon successful initiatives and expand them in the South East. It will be a showcase across the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford, where there is an exciting line up of content and information and opportunities for people to engage with during Positive Ageing Week.”

The daily programme of content features:

Health and Wellbeing (10.30am each day):

Monday: Gina Delaney (Mental Health Ireland).

Tuesday: Deirdre Howlin (Healthy Food and Social Prescribing) and guests Fiona Laffan, Niamh Flavin and Stella Mackey.

Wednesday: Teresa Hennessey (Mindfulness and Leonara Fitzgerald Flu Vaccinations).

Thursday: Dr. Denise Rogers (Senior Clinical Psychologist) speaking to Vourneen Gleeson and Bernard Prendergast on “Building Resilience in Older People”.

Friday: Kate O’Connor, Caitriona Renwick, Michael Lane, Martin Treacy and John Wheelan on Self Management Supports for Long Term Health Conditions

Information Lunch Time bites (1.30pm each day):

Monday: Rob Walpole (Alone) and Derek Fanning (Volunteer Centre).

Tuesday: Barbara Murphy (Fair Deal Scheme) and Paul Devane (Library Services).

Wednesday: Sinéad Tynan (Citizens Information) and John Hoctor (Fire Service and Safety at Home).

Thursday: Sgt. Tom O’Dwyer (Safety and Security) and Paddy Connolly (CEO, Age Action).

Friday: Noel Hennessy (Housing Options) and Fiona Foley (Dementia Awareness).

Culture and Diversity (3.30pm each day)