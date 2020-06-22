The 50 person indoor limit for mass will be reviewed, according to a government spokesperson

Public health doctors have been asked to revisit hard capacity limits at churches as they reopen in the weeks ahead, following criticism from the Catholic Church.

Up to 50 people will be allowed at a religious service from next Monday, rising to 100 by the 20th of July.

A government spokesman says that will now be reviewed, after Archbishop of Dublin Diarmuid Martin said at the weekend that larger churches should be well able to hold more people safely.

TD Mattie McGrath says the hard limits go too far and are unfair to people of all faiths:

“Now the state seems to want to put their over arching reach right into the very sanctuary of the churches and houses of worship, I think its ridiculous, I mean the idea of having a list of people and the priest having to grant entry through a lotto system, its farcical” he said.