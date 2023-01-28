The Clara community will rally following tragic death of local sports star

The community in Clara will gather around to try and help the family through this period.

That’s the prediction of Kilkenny Cathaoirleach, Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick after the death of 37-year-old James “Shiner” Nolan.

The former Clara GAA and Kilkenny Senior Hurling player died in the early hour of yesrterday morning when his HiLux pickup hit a wall at Carn in Dunbell.

Gardai are appealling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 2-and-3-AM.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick says friends and neighbours will do all they can to help the family through this latest tradegy:

“there’s a wonderful community in the parish of Clara and indeed in that area. There is wonderful support and they’ll all rally around”