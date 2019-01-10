The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 10/1/2019

Joining us tonight on the first show of 2019 was Pat Comerford of Flower Power of Kilkenny. Pat discussed with Matt the real value of gardens, hedges, apple trees and enhancing the environment for birds and insects.

Matt was at the Irish Grassland Conference and spoke with John Roche, a New Zealand dairy researcher, about the true cost marginal milk.

Terry Carroll of Teagasc briefed us on an upcoming beef conference and Aidan Brennan of the Positive Farmers Group gace us an insight in to their annual conference where farmers Pat Hickey and Pat Walsh will be speaking.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.