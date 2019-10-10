The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 10/10/2019

First tonight we heard from Eoghan Drea from the agricultural financial services company IFAC about succession planning and some of the issues raised in the budget.

Richard Halloran joined us on the line from Northern Ireland. He’s a journalist who writes for Farming Life and a former correspondent for Agriland. He offered a NI perspective on Brexit and some of the potentially serious issues around a no deal Brexit, especially in the dairy sector. He also spoke about the positive aspects of an all-Island approach to agriculture.

We heard from Peter Cohery about the Embrace Farm Group about the impacts of farm accidents and gave details of an upcoming seminar and exhibition at Cillín Hill on October 17th.

As usual, George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.