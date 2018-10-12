The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 11/10/2018

On the programme this evening Matt brought a pre-recorded interview with Agriculture minister Michael Creed about the Budget and its impact on farming. In particular the Minister was asked about the rationale for the introduction of the new suckler support programme. (Time did not allow for the full interview to air because of breaking news and so it’s available below)

Local TD Bobby Aylward also spoke to the Farm Show about the Budget measures and outlined the latest political developments in Dail Eireann around the resignation of Communications minister Denis Naughton.

John Donoghue, CEO of IFAC, was in studio to highlight some of the deficiencies in the Budget especially in regard to the new Loan Scheme and the potential for a stock relief clawback. John also informed listeners of a new system of updating PAYE payments.

Jim O’ Mahony spoke to Matt about the extraordinary impact that the late John O’ Shea had on his native Piltown, on Irish agriculture and of his great charitable work.

The benefit of late grass growth was explained by Pat Moylan of Teagasc who also warned farmers not to compromise on Spring growth. A safety warning was also issued because of the pending stormy conditions.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.