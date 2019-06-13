The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 13/6/2019

First tonight Matt spoke with Christy Watson, member of the Grassland Association who told us about their beef tour event, happening on June 20 at Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

James Murphy, Kilkenny Irish Farmers Association (IFA) Chairman, joined us in studio to highlight another beef event and also to discuss the IFA’s attitude to the the EU Commission’s proposal cut to Suckler numbers.

Eric Driver, manager at Tullow Mart, also joined us in the studio to discuss the effort that marts are making in the changeover to the Sheep Electronic Identification (EID) Scheme tagging and Central Point of Recording (CPR) to assist in traceability.

Eric also discuss the postponement of Beet Ireland of the proposed return of the beet industry. We hope to hear more in due course.

Matt brought us an interview with the newly elected President of Macra Na Feirme, Thomas Duffy, who highlighted the achievements that Macra has made in land mobility and in the framing of Common Agricultural Policy : Post 2020. (The full interview is below).

We had the weekly Farm Diary, sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver and Michael Lynch joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report (sponsored by Kilkenny Mart).