The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 14/11/2019

First tonight, we broadcast an interview which Matt recorded at the Mulhall dairy farm in County Kilkenny at the start of autumn. Theirs is a family farm enterprise which uses an automated milking system (AMS). Matt spoke with Jim and other members of the family, discussing how this has transformed their farming life.

We were joined by Marianne Mulhall of Teagasc to discuss farm diversification options. This will be discussed at an upcoming event.

Nicola Whelan of Forestry Services Limited spoke with Matt about their recent certifications for operating sustainable timber operations.

Aidan Brennan, dairy editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, spoke with Matt about an upcoming dairy event

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.