The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 16/4/2020

On the Glanbia Farm Show this week Matt investigated the scarcity of flour in the country and the reasons why we don’t grow sufficient quantities for our own use.

Elsewhere listeners got an update on tillage crops and how advanced the Spring work is because of the good weather.

Matt spoke to Padraig Brennan, Director of Markets at Bord Bia, about international beef markets and how his organisation is already planning to promote Irish beef globally in the wake of the Corona-19 virus crisis.

Laurence McEvoy, a livestock farmer from Lisdowney told Matt that beef prices are at a ten-year low and that supports are needed to prevent the sector from collapsing.

George Candler outlined the progress being made at Cillin Hill Mart to run sales through a tendering system due to the need for buyers and sellers to socially isolate.