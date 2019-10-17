The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 17/10/2019

We had a lively debate across a number of issues tonight including the (then) emerging Brexit negotiations with John Bryan, former president of the IFA, James Murphy, chairman of Kilkenny IFA and Hugh Mahon, dry stock adviser with Teagasc. Issues discussed were the latest events in Brussels and the impact of Brexit on the agricultural sector. Beef matters were also discussed including the issues of pricing and markets.

We heard about an upcoming FARM Walk from Terry Carroll, livestock specialist with Teagasc, taking place on Liam Cassin’s Farm on Friday 18th. Michael Eardly joined us to tell us about a machinery event happening on the Harper Farm on the Ring Road in Kilkenny, which also takes place on Friday (18th)

We also heard briefly from Noel Dunne, machinery editor of the Irish Farmers Monthly about Murphy Motors of Glenmore who have opened another outlet at Cillín Hill.

As usual, George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.